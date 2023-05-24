Clifford Cox appears before a judge during his arraignment in June 2019. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who once did time for a Kansas murder has been sentenced for crimes he committed while babysitting a Wichita child.

Clifford Cox, 60, was convicted in 1984 of first-degree murder in Cowley County. He went to prison but was paroled in 2006.

The Wichita Police Department said that between January 2016 and mid-2018, Cox was babysitting at his home. Police said that in July 2018, a child’s parent reported to an officer that Cox had allegedly sexually abused the child.

Police investigated and arrested Cox. He was eventually charged with 12 counts, including two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

But in March, Cox agreed to a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation with a child.

On Wednesday morning, Judge David Dahl sentenced Cox to 253 months (21.1 years) in prison.