Former KU Medical Center worker admits to embezzling $500,000

KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KSNW) — The U.S. attorney’s office says a former employee at the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return related to a scheme to embezzle money from KUMC..

Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 49, of Lenexa, was an administrative officer for the Occupational Therapy Education Department. Investigators say he stole more than $500,000 over a six-year period.

“His guilty plea should send a message that, no matter your position, you cannot profit illegally or violate the trust of the company who hires you,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard in a news release.

Slinkard says Ahlers was responsible for all administrative tasks and financial transactions for the OT Education Department, including budget management, purchasing, billing of external entities, and grant management.

He says Ahlers avoided oversight by depositing funds into a KUMC Credit Union account instead of forwarding the funds to the Institutional Finance and Administration Department.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the United States Secret Service.

Ahlers’ sentencing is set for May 13.