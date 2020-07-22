Former Lyons man sentenced for child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Kansas man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for uploading child pornography to his Yahoo Messenger account, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Kenneth Herd, 55, formerly of Lyons, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that Yahoo reported him to Cyber Tip Report. Investigators used Herd’s IP address to track the account to him at an address in Lyons.

Herd currently lives in Chandler, Oklahoma.

