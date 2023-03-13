KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — An Overland Park, Kansas man and former nurse is sentenced for stealing controlled substances from a Johnson County hospital.

Alec Ramirez, 32, was sentenced Monday to one year and six months in prison as well as having his nursing license forfeited.

According to court documents, in March of 2021, Ramirez removed vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. He replaced the substances with an alternate liquid before returning the vials to the cabinet.

Ramirez pleaded guilty in December of 2022 to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Food and Drug Administration investigated the case.