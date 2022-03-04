OLATHE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — The former co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, will spend over four years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jeff Henry to four years and nine months Friday after he pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

In exchange for the plea, two other drug-related charges and a charge of hiring someone for sex were dismissed.

Henry was charged in 2018 after police found drugs and an alleged sex worker in a Merriam hotel room he and others were in.

The arrest occurred while Henry and other Schlitterbahn officials faced charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide in 2016.

Henry was awaiting a court hearing in that case when he was arrested at the hotel.

Those charges related to Schwab’s death were later dropped. The Verruckt water slide has since been torn down, and Schlitterbahn closed its Kansas City location.