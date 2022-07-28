WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Sedgwick County Jail detention deputy who was charged with two counts of official misconduct last week made his first appearance in court for separate charges introduced on Monday.

Dustin Burnett, 22, was formally charged with four counts of unlawful sexual relations and one count of solicitation to commit unlawful sexual relations on Thursday.

Court filings show Burnett is accused of having sexual relations with inmates of the Sedgwick County Jail. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the charges arose after two female inmates reported inappropriate sexual contact with Burnett on July 17.

Burnett was initially arrested on July 21 and charged with two counts of official misconduct after officials say he saw inmates use a pipe to break a window in the jail and smuggle contraband into the jail and failed to notify anyone.

The contraband, Sheriff Jeff Easter said, was two cellphones and marijuana. Investigators learned there were supposed to be three more drops that day, with the intention of getting a handgun into the jail. An inmate informed a sergeant before that could happen, though.

This information prompted an investigation by 169 deputies both on the commission and detention sides to search the 1,226-bed facility.

Through the investigation, deputies uncovered a handcuff key wrapped in tape, K-2, two shanks, and additional metal items that could be made into shanks. They also found fentanyl pills and a butane lighter.

The sheriff said that they have recently seized at least four other shanks made of metal, not plastic.

According to the Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search, Burnett is still being held on a $150,000 bond for the official misconduct charge and another $100,000 bond for the unlawful sexual relations charge.

Burnett is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.