WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Sedgwick County deputy was sentenced to prison on Tuesday afternoon for sex crimes he pleaded guilty to in Feb. 2022.

41-year-old Tony LoSavio will serve two years and seven months in prison for eight counts of unlawful sexual relations.

According to an affidavit, LoSavio had sexual contact with an inmate of the Sedgwick County Detention Center on eight separate occasions between February and May of 2021. He was arrested on May 4, 2021.

The inmate told detectives LoSavio had been harassing her for “close to five months.” This harassment ranged from inappropriate comments and escalated to physical contact, the affidavit says.

On May 4, investigators conducted an interview with LoSavio, who admitted to the sexual contact. He said that it happened “just about every time” he worked in the inmate’s pod.