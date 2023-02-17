WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office says a former Sedgwick County detention deputy made an Alford plea to two counts of official misconduct and three counts of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

An Alford plea is where a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Last July, Dustin Barnett was charged in two cases. In one of them, two female inmates reported inappropriate sexual contact with Burnett. The other case involved failing to report inmates breaking a window and using a sheet to get contraband into the jail.

An inmate informed a sergeant of the smuggling. It prompted a search of the jail by 169 deputies in which deputies found shanks additional metal items that could be made into shanks, fentanyl pills and a lighter.

Sentencing for Barnett is scheduled for March 30.