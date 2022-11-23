WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former detention deputy at the Sedgwick County Jail pleaded guilty to sexual battery after he was accused of sexual relations with an inmate in 2020.

Timothy R. Baskerville (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Timothy Baskerville pleaded guilty to two counts of interference with law enforcement and six counts of sexual battery on Tuesday.

He was arrested in July 2020 and originally charged with eight counts of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the crimes occurred between April 23 and June 1 of 2020. There were two victims in the case, and they were housed in the adult detention facility.

Baskerville had been with the sheriff’s office for 17 months and was place on leave following the arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.