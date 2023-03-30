WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Sedgwick County Jail detention deputy has been sentenced to more than five and a half years in prison.

Dustin Burnett’s first appearance on July 22, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Dustin Burnett, 22, of Maize, to 68 months (five years and eight months) in prison. Burnett had been accused of having unlawful sexual relations with two female inmates, along with official misconduct.

The district attorney’s office charged Burnett with misconduct, alleging that he witnessed an inmate burn a hole in a jail window to the outside and other inmates sneak contraband through the hole but did not stop them or report it.

On Feb. 10, Burnett made an Alford Plea to three charges of unlawful sexual relations with two female inmates and official misconduct in the jail.

An Alford Plea means that the defendant does not admit guilt in the case but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to find him guilty.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, on July 17, some inmates broke a window at the Sedgwick County Jail and tried to bring in weapons. The investigation also revealed a number of other crimes — so many that he had 169 deputies search the jail.

The sheriff said four inmates removed a pipe from a sink in the dayroom, took it into a cell, and started pounding on a window until they created a fist-sized hole in the glass. The inmates then lowered a sheet, and someone on the outside put two cellphones and marijuana into it. The inmates raised the sheet and collected the items.

Investigators said there were supposed to be three more drops that day with the ultimate goal of getting a handgun into the jail, but an inmate informed a sergeant before that could happen.

Burnett was assigned to that pod. He was arrested a few days later. He had worked at the jail from January to July of 2022 but was fired immediately following his arrest.