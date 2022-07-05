WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office property and evidence supervisor was sentenced in court last week for stealing evidence, including cash, drugs, and guns.

Robert White, who was 52 at the time of the arrest, was sentenced by a Sedgwick County judge to 119 months in prison, which is nine years and 11 months, according to Sedgwick County officials.

Court documents show White pleaded guilty to five drug distribution charges, six theft charges, and one official misconduct charge on Jan. 12, 2022.

The charges stem from arrests that were made in 2020. Prosecutors said that from May 2019 to Feb. 2020, White and another man were pocketing money, drugs, and other items and altering evidence logs to look like they were destroyed.

Some of the stolen evidence was then sold.

White’s plan was found out when he lied to a deputy about the whereabouts of cocaine that was intended for K9 training, according to an affidavit.

The district attorney said in June 2020 the thefts forced him to dismiss at least 30 cases.