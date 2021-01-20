Former Seward County court clerk sentenced for misuse of public funds

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A former clerk of the Seward County District Court has been sentenced to pay $2,962 in restitution and serve 12 months of probation for her conviction on one count of misuse of public funds according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Sonia B. Johnson, 57, was sentenced Tuesday by retired Ellis County Judge Edward Bouker during proceedings held through videoconference. Johnson was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and serve 12 months of probation with an underlying sentence of six months in prison. Bouker accepted Johnson’s no contest plea on the charge in August.

Johnson was convicted for taking more than $8,000 in voided traffic court payments, a non-person felony. An investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that Johnson returned most of the money but left the court $2,962 short.