Former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in wife’s beating

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after his wife was beaten in May.

In his plea on Wednesday, 38-year-old Eric Leon Walker admitted he beat his wife in May. As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend that Walker be sentenced to probation.

Walker was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and has not worked for the department since Nov. 22.

According to court records, Walker beat his wife and threatened to kill her during an argument at their home.

Their son was home for part of the altercation.

