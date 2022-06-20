WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Trinity Academy teacher Matthew McFarren, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of Unlawful Sexual Relations; Teacher with student >16 years of age on Friday.

McFarren was arrested back in March of 2021 on suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Relations.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they reported that in March of 2021, officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between McFarren and a 16-year-old student at the time. Following an investigation, he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Trinity Academy president Dr. Kneeland Brown released the following statement:

“Trinity Academy has been made aware of the arrest of former high school teacher, Matt McFarren. We are devastated at this news. This alleged behavior leading to the arrest runs directly counter to the school’s beliefs and values.

Two weeks ago, Trinity Academy terminated Mr. McFarren for a violation of employee expectations and school policy. In addition, we immediately made a report to the appropriate authorities. We are, of course, cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

The safety and security of our students is of primary importance. Trinity Academy has a comprehensive Student Protection Plan that includes rigorous background checks, technology and

precautions designed for the safety of our students, help for victims, and the screening of all

employees, coaches and volunteers. Trinity will always be dedicated to protecting those who are

in our care.”

McFarren is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5.