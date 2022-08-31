WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year.

In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway and Mt. Vernon was already closed and out of business.

After the judgment was announced, two more customers came forward and complained about the company. Their complaints were similar to the previous complaints that started the initial investigation — that the company failed to provide car titles within 60 days of the sale.

The court found the failures violated the KCPA. As part of the ruling, the court ordered Family First Auto to pay $36,334,50:

More than $5,000 in restitution to the customers

$30,000 in civil penalties

Court costs and fees

Judge William Woolley signed the original default judgment on April 26. Judge Deborah Hernandez Mitchell signed the second default judgment on August 26.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said customers should receive certificates of title within 60 days of buying a vehicle so they can register the vehicle. Failure to provide title within 60 days makes the transaction “fraudulent and void,” entitling the buyer to a refund.