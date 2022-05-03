WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office said a former car dealership in south Wichita is in trouble for not providing car titles in time for eight customers.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Family First Auto, LLC, which used to be near Broadway and Mt. Vernon, did not provide the title within 60 days of purchase. Instead, Bennett alleged the dealership issued additional 60-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law.

The court found the dealership violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) and ordered Family First Auto to pay a default judgment of $143,379.50:

$23,000 in restitution for the customers

$110,000 in civil penalties

Court costs and fees

Judge William Woolley signed the judgment on April 26.

Bennett said customers should receive certificates of title within 60 days of buying a vehicle so they can register the vehicle. If customers drive without proper registration, it is illegal.

The DA also said failure to provide title within 60 days makes the transaction “fraudulent and void” entitling buyers to a refund. Plus, dealerships may only issue a buyer one 60-day temporary registration permit.