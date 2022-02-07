WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge sentenced a former Wichita Public Schools teacher to three years probation in a child porn case.

Shawn Wingfield, 49, used to be an English teacher at Northwest High School, was arrested last July. The complaint form claimed that twice Wingfield unlawfully possessed an image of a child under 18 years of age engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

A probable cause affidavit revealed that a woman Wingfield was dating at the time turned him in. The two met online in an app. She alerted police to Wingfield’s laptop after he disclosed that he viewed child porn.

Police went to his house and confiscated his laptop and phone. The computer was running a program that clears away files and was 96% complete. Detectives learned that the laptop contained images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Wingfield pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in November.

On Monday, the judge sentenced him to 36 months probation. If Wingfield violates probation, he will have to serve 32 months in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender and get sex offender treatment. He also has internet restrictions.