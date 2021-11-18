Former Wichita Northwest High School teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wichita Public Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation stemming from a child porn case.

Shawn Wingfield, 49, was an English teacher at Northwest High School before he resigned. He was arrested in July and charged shortly after.

A probable cause affidavit revealed that a woman Wingfield was dating at the time turned him in. The two met online in an app. She alerted police to Wingfield’s laptop after he disclosed that he viewed child porn. Police went to his house and confiscated his laptop and phone. The computer was running a program that clears away files and was 96% complete. Detectives learned that the laptop contained images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Wingfield is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11. He must remain in the Kansas area unless permission is granted for leave, and he cannot have any contact with victims or witnesses in the case.