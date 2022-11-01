Thomas Wallace (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a former Wichita police officer to three years of probation. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Thomas Wallace, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking.

According to probable cause affidavits, Wallace sent anonymous messages to a female officer. The woman became concerned and took the messages to investigators. Investigators said they linked those messages to Wallace.

While investigators searched Wallace’s accounts, they said they also found sexual comments he made about children.

At the time, Wallace was an officer with the Wichita Police Department. When he was arrested in February 2021, the WPD put him on paid administrative leave. The department says his employment was terminated in April of this year.

As part of the sentence, Judge Jeffrey Syrios ordered Wallace to complete sex offender treatment and to allow his probation officer access to all electronic devices. If Wallace violates his probation, his underlying jail term is 26 months.