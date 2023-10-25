WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former paraeducator at South High School in Wichita was sentenced on Wednesday after admitting to having sexual relations with two female high school students.

Daniel Alonso-Hernandez, 34, was sentenced to 77 months (six years and five months) in prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in September to unlawful sexual relations and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Alonso-Hernandez was initially arrested in January 2022 after an investigation into incidents that occurred in 2020 between Alonso-Hernandez and a student.

Then, a Wichita woman who was scrolling through Snapchat identified him as the man who had raped her in 2019 when she was 15 years old.

According to a police investigation, in May 2019, the girl told police she had been raped in a car after meeting up with Alonso-Hernandez around 2 a.m.

The girl reported the rape and a rape kit was collected. At that time, the male DNA did not match anyone in the criminal system, and the rape remained unsolved.

That was the case until she identified him through the mugshot in January 2022. A relative contacted detectives and police acquired Alonso-Hernandez’s DNA through a search warrant, which provided a match.