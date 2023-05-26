WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a former Wichita Police Department (WPD) administrative secretary to probation. But if she violates the terms of probation, she will have to spend eight months behind bars.

Mia Turner was charged with one felony count of unlawful computer use after police accused her of accessing and sharing some classified information related to a criminal case in January 2022.

Turner had been in a non-sworn administrative role with the WPD for 14 years.

She was initially granted diversion in the case. But the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said it was revoked in February because she allegedly violated the terms of the diversion.