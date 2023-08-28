WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man arrested more than three years ago and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child will not have to serve any prison time if he follows probation rules.

Joshua Hageman was an officer with the Wichita Police Department when he was arrested in May 2020. Investigators alleged that he inappropriately touched two 15-year-old girls in Colwich in 2012 when he was 20 and not with the WPD yet.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Hageman pleaded guilty to lesser counts — one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery.

A judge has sentenced him to two years of probation. If Hageman violates the probation, there is an underlying sentence of 13 months in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

When Hagement was charged, the WPD placed him on administrative leave without pay. A department spokesperson said Hageman’s employment with the WPD ended on Feb. 25, 2021.