WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former captain of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) has been charged by the District Attorney’s office.

A news release says WPD was notified that, per an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Nicholson was charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office with eight counts of computer crimes.

WPD says Nicholson was with the WPD for 29 years prior to retiring. His last day was March 23.