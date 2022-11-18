WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeffery Sanders, a former assistant volleyball coach at Wichita State University (WSU), was sentenced to prison after being found guilty by a jury of sexual exploitation of a child, among other charges.

Sanders was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. He was found guilty of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness on Sept. 16.

The jury found Sanders not guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness.

According to an incident report KSN obtained from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the offense happened on Feb. 23, 2017, and ended on Feb. 23, 2018. He was arrested on March 23, 2018. Court filings show a parent was informed by her daughter of Sanders’ crimes and reported it to the police.

Sanders was the head volleyball trainer of a Wichita volleyball club, as well as an assistant coach at Wichita State. Prior to that, he served as head volleyball coach at Garden City Community College.

Sanders was not an assistant at Wichita State when the crimes occurred.