KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A former Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for child rape charges in 2019.

Michael Mastel was sentenced Friday, May 27, in Wyandotte County court to life in prison on charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Mastel was charged in April 2019 after the victim came forward and said that Mastel had sexual contact with them from 2011 through June 2018. The charges stem from one single victim, who was under the age of 14 when the alleged crimes occurred.

When the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations, they turned the case over to KCK police.

Mastel worked at the sheriff’s office beginning in 2008 and became a deputy in 2010.

The case is now being turned over to the Kansas Department of Corrections.