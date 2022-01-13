Fort Riley murder case sees new $25,000 reward offered

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators have now posted a cash reward Wednesday to find who robbed, shot and killed a woman near Fort Riley.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering $25,000 for any information related to the Oct. 3, 2021, murder of Enfinnity Latania Hayes at Milford Lake. The only details regarding the incident are an unidentified man demanded money from Hayes before he shot and killed her, and ran away on foot.

For anyone with information about the murder, the sheriff’s office asked them to contact the Fort Riley CID office at 253-441-7891 or leave a tip here online. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous may do so by reporting online.