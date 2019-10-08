Four arrested in Arkansas City for drugs, warrant

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested four people on Saturday after serving a drug search warrant.

Police executed a search warrant for suspected drug activity at 206 N. Seventh St. During a search of the home, numerous items of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Joseph Eugene Chapman, 44, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $2,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. He posted bond and has been released.

Mindy Lynn Chapman, 46, was arrested on a Cowley County District Court warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear. She was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $500 bond through Arkansas City District Court.

Richard Louis Wamego, 62, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $1,000 bond through Arkansas City district court.

Michael Zavala, 51, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Zavala was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $5,500 bond through Arkansas City District Court.

