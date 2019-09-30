Four people injured in Barton County when shots are fired

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on 1535 NE 100 Road after gunshots were fired Sunday.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that someone had fired a round into the air during the party. Moments later, a suspect left the home.

Deputies said the same suspect returned in his car and fired several rounds from a shotgun into the crowd. At least four people were injured by birdshot.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled. He hasn’t been arrested, but authorities believe they have his identity.

