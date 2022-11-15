SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning.

Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man to stop, and the suspect grabbed him by the shirt and punched him in the head.

The other employee tried to restrain the man and was also allegedly punched. Another manager responded to the office and thought she heard the suspect mention he had a gun in his SUV. Police say the suspect pushed her into a wall as he left, but she followed him out of the building.

The suspect allegedly turned around and knocked her to the ground. Another employee pulled him off of the woman, and was allegedly punched in the face by the suspect, receiving a one-inch cut to his eyebrow.

Police got the call around 4:45 a.m. They say the suspect was gone when they arrived. Officers located him around 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Marcella Drive, where he was taken into custody. Police say they found a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun in his vehicle.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of defacing identification marks on a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, four counts of battery, and criminal threat.