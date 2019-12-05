Fourth arrest made in connection with death of Christian Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fourth suspect is in custody in connection with the death of 30-year-old Christian Hernandez.

Hernandez’s body was found on the side of the road, Thanksgiving morning, near Bel Aire.

Dustyn Brown is being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown has the same listed address as two of the three other suspects in the case – Whitney Dukes and Thomas Armstrong.

Dukes and Armstrong, along with fourth suspect Efrain Arroyo, made their first appearance in court today.

Brown is facing three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Armstrong is charged with kidnapping and interference with law enforcement.

Arroyo is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

They are all due back in court on December 12.