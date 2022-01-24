Fourth person arrested in Salina murder investigation

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department arrested another person in connection with a murder five months ago. The case involves the shooting death of Camilo Ramirez, 25, and his dog.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of E. Iron on the morning of Aug. 23. Surveillance videos from near the shooting scene showed a vehicle circle the area, then stop. Two people got out of the car and began shooting. Police found Ramirez lying in the street. He died the next day in a Wichita hospital.

Within the next few days, the Salina Police Department had three people in custody: Jaime Leos Jr., 24, Juan Morales, 34, and Kiera Stewart, 22, all of Salina.

Juan Doroteo Morales (Courtesy Saline County Jail)

Jaime Leos Jr. (Courtesy Saline County Jail)

Kiera Rayne Stewart (Courtesy Saline County Jail)

Jacob Martin Leos (Courtesy Saline County Jail)

But investigators were not finished with the case. They say they later developed probable cause regarding the involvement of Jacob Martin Leos, 22, of Justin, Texas. As a result, the Saline County District Court issued a warrant for his arrest in November. However, it wasn’t until Jan. 11 that he was arrested. Jacob Leos is now in the Saline County Jail.

He was booked on suspicion of:

First-degree murder

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Aggravated robbery

Animal cruelty

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Felony damage to property

All four suspects remain in jail. Amy Norton with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case.