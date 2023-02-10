WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest after a fatal shooting last July.

Nancy A.M. Miller (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The district attorney’s office says Nancy Miller appeared before a judge Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder and a felony count of distribution of marijuana.

According to court records, the crime is linked to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Donovan Graves. Graves was shot while in the 5200 block of South Clifton on July 11, 2022.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said investigators learned that Graves went to South Clifton for a drug transaction. Easter said that Graves pulled a gun on two people and tried to rob them of marijuana, but one of them pulled a gun and shot Graves.

Friends drove Graves to a QuikTrip at 47th South and Hydraulic, where investigators found him dead in the vehicle.

Easter said 20-year-old Brian Youngman of Wichita was the alleged shooter. Youngman is charged with first-degree murder and attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

Brian Youngman (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office) Lanita Baugh (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office) Myrashia Griffin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The two adult females who were allegedly with Graves, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin of Wichita, were charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

KSN News has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more about Miller’s alleged connection to the case. We have not heard back yet.

Miller’s next court date is Feb. 22.