WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made a fourth arrest in the shooting at City Nightz.

Jaylen Thomas, 23, of Wichita, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police had released his name and asked for the public’s help in locating him on Saturday.

A Wichita police officer told KSN that Thomas was suspected of being one of the shooters at City Nightz on July 2.

Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. on July 2, then saw people running out of City Nightz.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. on July 2, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled. That number increased to nine shooting victims as two later showed up at a local hospital.

Two suspects in the shooting — Ameir King-Ingram and John Houze — were charged with numerous crimes relating to the shooting on Tuesday.

KSN does not typically identify suspects until they are charged. In this case, at the request of the Wichita Police Department, KSN released the name and photo, given the public’s interest in safety regarding this case.