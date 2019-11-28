Fourth suspect in fatal weekend shooting arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a man’s shooting death at a south Wichita motel.

Cassell Peterson was booked Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, almost a week following a shooting at a motel on Broadway.

Police say Peterson and three others got into a fight about drugs with Timothy Austin the night Austin was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Countryside Inn.

Robyn Murphy, Bryant Bailey, and Annette Williams were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in Sedgewick County Court.

