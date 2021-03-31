Fredonia man and woman arrested after meth investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people in Fredonia have been arrested as the result of an illegal narcotics investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Fredonia Police Department, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office took part in the case.

They conducted search warrants in the 800 block of N. 15th Street, Fredonia, Tuesday evening. They say they found methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $24,000, marijuana, other narcotics, and $9,000 in cash.

The KBI says Andrew Black, 38, and Stephanie Hanson, 21, were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Both were booked on suspicion of:

Possession with intent to sell meth

Possession with intent to sell marijuana

Possession with intent to sell narcotics

Possession of drug sales paraphernalia

Possession of drug use paraphernalia

The KBI says the joint operation involving several agencies is an effort to reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting southeast Kansas.