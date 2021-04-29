Friend of homicide victim’s son charged in Topeka killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The friend of a Topeka woman’s son has been charged in her death. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday that he charged 16-year-old Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer as a juvenile in the death of 46-year-old Hester Workman.

Kagay said he plans to seek to try Ballou-Meyer as an adult. Workman was found her lying dead in the attached garage of her home on Saturday. Kagay said she died from severe head trauma.

At a hearing Thursday, defense attorney Mike Francis recommended a mental health evaluation and asked the judge to release his client to the custody of his grandmother. The judge instead ruled that Ballou-Meyer will remain in custody.