WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Breanna Brobst says her friend LaTionna Johnson was sweet, caring, and open-hearted. She remembers her as a young mother who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Over the weekend, Johnson tried to break up a fight between people she knew and a 19-year-old woman while out in Old Town. Then, the unthinkable happened. She was shot and later died.

“She would help in any situation, and I hate that this had to end because she tried to help,” Brobst said.

Brobst says she was with Johnson’s family in the emergency room the night of the shooting.

“Her mom, her daughter, everyone was in the emergency room praying, and we knew that something had happened,” she said. “They weren’t speaking. They were very lost for words, especially her mother. My whole heart goes out to her.”

19-year-old La’Niha Banks (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department is still looking for the alleged shooting suspect, 19-year-old La’Niha Banks.

Brobst says she and several of Johnson’s loved ones struggle to sleep at night knowing her killer is still on the loose.

“You took someone’s mother. You took someone’s daughter. You took someone’s sister, and you killed her,” Brobst said. “You threw your life away, you know, ’cause when you do get caught, you’re going to be in prison.”

She said she is heartbroken that a lifetime of memories for Johnson and her young daughter was so cruelly cut short.

“She was loved by so many people,” Brobst said. “I just wish the city would do better. These kids are so young.”

If anyone has information on this case, the WPD asks that you please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.