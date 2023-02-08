GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City church lost $100,000 after a man got a hold of their debit card and drained their account.

The First Baptist Church in Garden City contacted the police on January 31 after discovering the theft. During the investigation, they were able to identify a 36-year-old suspect who had been able to use the card at least 162 times before the theft was discovered.

The man was taken into custody on Feb. 7 and is being held in the Finney County jail on 162 counts of criminal use of a financial card and 162 counts of theft. KSN News is not identifying the suspect until he has been formally charged.