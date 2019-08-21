Garden City death investigation becomes homicide case

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a homicide case.

The call came in Tuesday, August 20, at a approximately 8:30 a.m. when authorities say they received a call about a suicidal subject at 985 Starlight Drive in Finney County.

Deputies responded and met with the property owner and the occupant of the home. They determined there was a dead man inside.

The body of 25-year-old Gerardo Ramirez of Garden City was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Sergio Roman Arroyo

Arroyo was booked into Finney County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, possession of a stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogens and a parole violation.