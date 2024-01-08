GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City infant is in a Wichita hospital after getting hit in the head early Sunday morning.

The Garden City Police Department was sent to investigate a battery around 2:30 a.m. on the east side of town.

Officers learned that a 29-year-old man was allegedly punching a woman who was holding a 2-month-old baby. At some point during the alleged attack, police say the infant was hit.

Finney County EMS rushed the baby to St. Catherine Hospital. The baby was later flown to Wichita due to the extent of the injuries. There is no information on the condition of the woman.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man on suspicion of domestic battery, abuse of a child, and aggravated child endangerment.

KSN News does not release the name of arrested individuals unless they are charged with a crime.