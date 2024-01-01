GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 50-year-old Garden City man ended up in jail Saturday after allegedly firing a gun near his family.

The Garden City Police Department says it happened at a home in the southeast part of town. Police say the man was allegedly intoxicated, and his family members left the house for their safety.

When they returned, police say he allegedly pointed a gun at his relatives and made several threats to harm them.

Someone called 911 about the disturbance around 7:30 a.m., and police officers went to investigate.

The GCPD says officers saw the man with family members in front of the home. The officers said they saw the 50-year-old fire a shot into the driveway.

The officers ordered him to drop the gun. After they repeated the command several times, he did, and they arrested him. Police booked him on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal threat.