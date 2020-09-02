Garden City man arrested at Walmart following threats to deputies and officers

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated criminal threat Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the home of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. Police said James Wood went to the home and allegedly made erratic comments about the Finney County Sheriff’s Office. He tried to enter the deputy’s home, but she was able to close the door. He left the area but was located several hours later by an on-duty deputy who tried to stop him.

Wood fled to the Walmart on East Kansas around 6:30 p.m. where police said witnesses and employees reported that he was making comments about getting a gun and harming officers. Police said he was prevented from retrieving a firearm in the sporting-goods section. He was taken into custody.

The case has been turned over to the Finney County Attorney’s Office for review.

