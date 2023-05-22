GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 33-year-old man from Garden City was arrested for suspected aggravated kidnapping Monday.

According to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to the northern part of the city to meet with a woman who claimed she was taken by force from her home and strangled by the man, who she says she knew.

The GCPD says officers learned that the man allegedly entered the woman’s home without permission, pulled her out and drove to his home.

Further investigation revealed that the man had allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted the woman before driving back to her home.

Police say the man was later found and taken into custody.

He is being held on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and rape.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.