Garden City man arrested in baseball bat attack

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police officers say a man broke windows, chased people with a baseball bat, and swung at officers Saturday afternoon.

Police got the report of a disturbance at a home on Crestway Drive just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

They say when they arrived, they found Deacon Johann, 36, holding a bat. They say he refused to drop the bat, walked closer to the officers, and tried to swing at them. Officers were able to take him into custody.

Through their investigation, police say they learned that Johann was outside a home, hitting a tree with a bat. Then, they say he began hitting an unlocked door to the residence and broke a window.

Police say Johann climbed through the window and chased two people he knew, threatening them. They ran outside. According to police, Johann followed the people outside, hit cars with the bat, and started to chase one of the people again,

After police arrested him, they booked him into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault of law enforcement officers, two counts of criminal threat, and two counts of criminal damage.

