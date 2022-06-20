GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said a 20-year-man was arrested in connection to a shooting last month.

On May 10, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of A St. around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday, the police department said they arrested Jalen Paxson in connection to the shooting. He was booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and criminal discharge and possession of a firearm.

The department said the case has been forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s Office.