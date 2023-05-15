DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Garden City was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday.

According to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), on Sunday, they responded to an area hospital for the report of a battery.

Upon arrival, officers learned a woman had been involved in a domestic situation with the Garden City man.

An investigation revealed a physical altercation between the two, in which the Garden City man allegedly made several threats and caused significant injuries to the woman, according to the GCPD.

The man was taken into custody at the hospital without incident.

He is being charged on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal threat.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.