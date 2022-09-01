GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after police responded to a reported stabbing.

A news release says on Sept. 1 around 3:35 a.m., officers from the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) responded to the 1200 block of E. Chestnut St.

When they arrived, officers found a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Osoria, 52, of Garden City, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.