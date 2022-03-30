GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man has been arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes after police say he was exposing himself to children.

19-year-old Robert Lozano was taken to the Finney County Jail and booked on Wednesday.

Garden City police say on Tuesday, around 7:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the north part of Garden City, where a man was reportedly exposing himself to small children.

After talking to the calling party, an investigation revealed that an 11-year-old child was walking in a parking lot when a man sitting in a vehicle revved his engine to get the child’s attention. Police say as the child approached the vehicle, the man was exposed himself and tried soliciting the child.

The child ran from the area, looking for help.

Lozano was booked on charges of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and lewd and lascivious behavior.