WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man attacked a father who was walking with two children in Garden City Wednesday evening, and police do not know why.

The Garden City Police Department says the father and children were walking to their home in the 1700 block of Windy View Drive around 6:45 p.m. A man carrying a handgun approached them and pointed the gun at the father. The two got into a physical altercation.

Police say the man kicked the father and struck him with a handgun several times before fleeing. Officers arrived and found the injured man. EMS took him to the hospital, where he was treated for a head injury.

The GCPD says the suspect is Isaac Salas, 21, of Garden City. Witnesses told police he left in a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle in the 2800 block of Fleming Street and tried to pull it over, and there was a short chase.

Officers did not catch the man, so they got a search warrant for Salas’ home in the 400 block of W. Chestnut.

Garden City-Finney County SWAT went to the home. Deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol diverted traffic from the area for about five hours. In the end, police say they did not find Salas but did find evidence of the crime.

On Thursday night, around 8:00, Salas showed up at the Finney County Law Enforcement Center and was arrested.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Aggravated child endangerment

Interference with law enforcement

Flee and elude; reckless driving

Various traffic charges

Police say they are still investigating whether there is a connection between the suspect and the victim.