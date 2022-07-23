GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was charged in Finney County District Court on Friday with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Finney County Attorney says William Joe Michael Bolin, 57, of Garden City, was charged after an arrest stemming from an investigation by the Garden City Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Bolin is charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 14 years of age and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

The Garden City Police Department got the report on July 7 that the man had been livestreaming children at Garden Rapids at the Big Pool. The GCPD did not say if there was anything unusual about what was being livestreamed.

Police say they seized several electronic and computer-related items, suspected meth and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. In addition, they say a preliminary search of the electronic items resulted in the location of numerous items of child pornography.

Bolin is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

An investigation is ongoing.